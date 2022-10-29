ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protests have been continuously held in Albuquerque to speak out about the conditions in Iran. Another protest took place Saturday.

Activists in Iran said at least 270 people have been killed, and nearly 14,000 have been arrested.

One protestor, who says his family in Iran was attacked by pro-government forces in recent days, has a strong message for government leaders.

“I just want to say to the western governments, you have to pay attention. The oil you guys are purchasing is going to be weapons that kill people in Iran, people in Ukraine. Stop that; support Iran. You are either with the people of Iran, or you are with the regime,” said Pedran Roganchi.

Protests in Iran have spread to 125 cities and have continued worldwide