Protestors gather outside Pres. Trump rally in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Protesters have gathered about 100 feet away from the arena where President Trump will be speaking Monday night.

The crowd has steadily grown in what’s been designated as the “Free Speech Zone” across the street from the entrance where Trump supporters are heading into the Sana Ana Star Center. So far, the protests have been peaceful, with people holding handmade anti-Trump signs.

There has been some arguing back and forth with Trump’s supporters and some chanting. People in this crowd believe Trump will not win over New Mexico.

“We’re all about love, we’re not about hate. We want to make sure we save the environment, asylum seekers have a place to go. That people are people and humans are humans and love is love,” protestor Rayellen Smith said.

Rayelen Smith says she personally paid for a Park and Ride bus to make two trips from a library in Rio Rancho to the event for protesters to get here safely.

Rio Rancho’s city manager says there are about 250 police officers from across the state helping out Monday to make sure everyone is safe.

New Mexico Democrats are also holding a counter-rally called “New Mexico For All” at Tiguex Park near Old Town. Community leaders and local officials including U.S. Representatives Ben Ray Lujan and Deb Haaland, as well as Mayor Tim Keller, are speaking at the event.