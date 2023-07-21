ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Native American activists renewed their calls for action to address the missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis. Protestors hit the streets outside Bernalillo County District Court Friday morning shouting out the names of those who have gone missing.

They want the FBI to do more to solve these cases. “We just want answers and we want equal justice. we want our cases to be prosecuted like the case tried right before us… Mr. Krebs. why can’t, do we not get that?” asked a protestor.

The FBI has a list of 192 confirmed cases of Native Americans reported missing in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The webpage has not been updated since October.