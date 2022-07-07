ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors took to the streets of Albuquerque after a 14-year-old was killed after police threw a tear gas canister is believed to have caught fire, burning the home during a standoff at an Albuquerque home. Emotions were running high with a large group marching along Central Ave. blaming the Albuquerque Police Department for the teen’s death. People say they don’t believe APD is telling the truth about what happened.

Close to 60 people gathered in the International District to voice their anger. Many spoke out against the actions of the Albuquerque police and Chief Harold Medina’s response. They say the SWAT situation should have never happened. They chanted things like “We don’t need you here, we got us,” while they marched for several hours.

The crowd met at Central Ave. and Wyoming and walked to Zuni then looped around Pennsylvania to Central Ave. where they closed the night with speeches in the middle of the intersection.