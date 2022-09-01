ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens took to the streets Thursday night to protest the death of Keshawn Thomas at the hands of Albuquerque police. The group gathered at Coors and Quail carrying banners and balloons honoring Thomas’s life. They also held up signs calling for an end to police violence.

APD says the 27-year-old appeared to be drunk when officers found him passed out in a car at the Valero gas station. Officers got him out of the car to speak with him but then he got back in. Details of what happened next are unclear but police say there was a confrontation and officers opened fire killing Thomas. Court records show Thomas did not have a criminal history in New Mexico other than a DWI charge from four years ago that was later dismissed.