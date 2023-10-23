ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The world is watching war unfold in Gaza and Israel. On Monday in Albuquerque, protesters came together to urge city officials to endorse the resolution for a ceasefire.

At Robinson Park in northwest Albuquerque, protesters grieved the loss of life in Gaza and called on elected officials to act soon as the U.S. government backs Israel financially and politically.

The group is calling on the entire New Mexico Congressional Delegation to sign on to a resolution sponsored by at least 10 congress members, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The rally was held at 3 p.m. and continued on with a march along Central.

Nine protesters were issued citations for refusing to leave the Downtown offices of Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan. APD said all the protesters agreed to leave the premises peacefully with officers before receiving citations.