Protesters gather in Albuquerque ahead of impeachment vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexicans joined national impeachment demonstrations to demand an end to Donald Trump’s presidency.

Protesters filled the sidewalks near Central and Girard. The rally comes just hours before the historic vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on the impeachement of President Donald Trump.

This protest is one of more than 500 happening in all 50 states. Organizers are calling it the “Nobody is Above the Law Rally.”

In a statement, the Republican Party of New Mexico said: