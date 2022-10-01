ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protesters gathered at Old Town Plaza to talk about the living conditions in Iran and the push for women’s rights in the country. It’s in response to the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini was a woman who died in the custody of the “Morality police” in Iran. There are speculations that the police beat Amini, while the police claimed she had heart failure. Her death has sparked protests around the world, including the one Saturday in Old Town.

Organizers for the event say Iranians have been dealing with the overreaching power of the Islamic Republic of Iran for far too long, and the people need to speak up.

I want the people of Albuquerque to see the atrocities, the level of cruelty, that these guys do in Iran. I want them to know that the people of Iran are fighting back tooth and nail, and they’re not going to stop fighting until it’s done. We’re not going to stop fighting until we’re free,” said Fargol Dyrud.

Dyrud took it a step further by cutting off her own hair in solidarity. She said her hair is a symbol of the oppression felt by women in Iran.