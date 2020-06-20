Protesters ask for Zimmerman Library mural to be removed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small group of protesters called for the removal of a mural from UNM’s campus. The “Three Peoples” mural inside Zimmerman Library is a series of artwork painted by Kenneth Adams in 1939.
Critics say it has offensive images, pointing out that the Anglo are the only ones painted with a face, while others are faceless. “It’s time we speak up because silence is deadly and that is shown across America. As we start speaking up, then everyone will hear our voice, then chance will happen, racism will end,” said protest organizer Everton Tsosie.
UNM has said in the past that because the murals are part of the historic character of Zimmerman Library, any changes have to be considered by the Historic Preservation Committee and decided by the Board of Regents.
