ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people protested in Albuquerque Sunday with guns in hand. They’re claiming the governor is overstepping her authority after that public health order banning guns in public spaces in Bernalillo County.

More than 100 people showed up in Old Town Sunday to protest the governor’s order, which is a 30-day ban on carrying a gun in public spaces in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

In protest, gun owners had their firearms on full display. Many expressed their frustration and anger towards the new order.

“Why I’m here, is the people’s voice needs to be heard, those on the ground those dealing with these situations need to be heard,” says Jonathan Olivas, a protester this weekend.

However, KRQE did not see any police in the area, including State Police, who are tasked with enforcing the order.

Many people we spoke with shared their opinions, saying the order is taking away their rights to protect themselves.

“This governor has overstepped her bounds, twice now, big time, with squashing our constitutional rights, and it’s time for it to stop,” said protester Jerry Morgan.

“We are a beacon of hope because we actually protect individual freedoms,” said protester Corine Rios.

Many protesters said they will continue to carry their firearms on them in Bernalillo County despite the public health order. The protest was peaceful and wrapped up around 3 p.m.