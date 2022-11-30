ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions were high in Albuquerque Wednesday night. A protest formed at the University of New Mexico campus.

Conservative speaker Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, visited the campus. In response, many gathered to protest. Recently, other appearances included Tomi Lahren and Ian Haworth.

State police were at the event in riot gear, and things got heated as they tried to move the protesters away from the event.

Three people were detained before being given summons and escorted off campus. There has been no word on the charges they’re facing as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.