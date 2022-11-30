ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions were high in Albuquerque Wednesday night. A protest formed at the University of New Mexico campus.
Conservative speaker Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, visited the campus. In response, many gathered to protest. Recently, other appearances included Tomi Lahren and Ian Haworth.
State police were at the event in riot gear, and things got heated as they tried to move the protesters away from the event.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Retired SFPD detective accused of losing rape kit speaks out
- Business: Restaurant industry looks to New Mexico lawmakers for revitalization fund
- Crime: Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested
- Community: Tumbleweed Snowman makes its 2022 debut
Three people were detained before being given summons and escorted off campus. There has been no word on the charges they’re facing as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.