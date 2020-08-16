Protest against police brutality makes its way through UNM neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday night, more than a hundred people marched against police brutality, leading to at least one confrontation. It comes on the heels of this week’s two police shootings that left 46-year-old Jose Vallejos dead following a neighbor dispute on the westside, and then Ken Reiss hours after that.

The Black New Mexico Movement led Saturday’s protest as people marched from the Smith’s on Yale and Coal to Central near UNM. At one point, a driver came out of his car and screamed at protesters to move. Police quickly stepped in as the driver got back into his car and moved along.

The rest of the protest continued peacefully. Organizers say they’re tired of recent actions by the police. “Something has to stop, if not, we’re going to be out here and do our best to put an end to this anyway we can,” Te Barry of the Black New Mexico Movement said. The protest eventually made its way to Carraro’s and Joe’s Place where they held a moment of silence for Reiss.