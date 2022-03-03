ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With more than 48 million Americans living with hearing loss, taking steps to care for your hearing is vital. March 3 is world hearing day, and a great opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of hearing health.

Dr. Haley Owen, an audiologist at Livingston Hearing Aid Center says hearing loss is the third most chronic condition in the country. Hearing loss is especially tricky because most people with the condition don’t know they have it. Some common signs of signs of hearing loss include; turning up the volume while listening to music or television, sounds seem muffled and frequently asking people to speak louder or clearer.

Owen encourages everyone to get their hearing tested regularly. Taking your hearing health is important, hearing loss can never be cured and most commonly is treated only with hearing aids. Making small changes like turning down the volume on your headphones while listening to music can have a major impact on hearing health.

For more information on hearing loss and hearing testing you can visit: lhac.com