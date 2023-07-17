ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young man is accused of street racing while drunk and crashing into bystanders. Prosecutors want him locked up until trial.

Police claimed 18-year-old Abraham Corral Alvarez was racing two other vehicles on West Central late Saturday night when he struck a divider along the ART route and hit the pedestrians at a food truck.

Four people were hurt, including two critically.

In their pretrial detention motion, prosecutors called Corral Alvarez a dangerous person who “values a good time more than he does the safety of others.”