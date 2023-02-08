ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in a road rage incident near University of New Mexico appeared in court Wednesday. He was arrested after police released a wanted poster.

Police said 18-year-old Andres Martinez got upset at another driver on MLK, threatened to “jack” his car, and hit him with a gun. Martinez is charged with aggravated battery and attempted robbery.

Prosecutors are asking for Martinez to be locked up until trial, and he will remain in custody until a judge rules on that motion.