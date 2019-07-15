Prosecutors reviewing report on MDC inmate’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report suggests the controversial death of a Metropolitan Detention Center inmate was caused by the guards retraining him.

Video of the incident was released last month. Vincente Villela’s autopsy ruled his death a homicide and death by suffocation.

The autopsy report also stated meth was in his system and listed that as a contributing factor. According to the Albuquerque Journal, a new report from Bernalillo County states the weight of the guard is what led to the inmate’s death, not drugs or his heart condition.

Villela’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.