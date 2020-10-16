Prosecutors push for start date of Fabian Gonzales trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a judge to start making arrangements for the trial against Fabian Gonzales. He is still awaiting trial for his role in the 2016 murder of Victoria Martens.

After initially being charged in her death, he’s now facing tampering with evidence and reckless child abuse because prosecutors say he tried to dispose of the girl’s body. Gonzales’s attorney argues his rights to a speedy trial have been violated.

Now prosecutors have filed a motion for a definite trial setting. They expect the trial to take about 10 days.

