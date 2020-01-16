Closings & Delays
Prosecutors fighting to keep pair of SWAT suspects locked up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep the two men who police say caused a 10-hour SWAT standoff behind bars.

The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the R.Greenleaf Dispensary on Menaul. Albuquerque Police caught the first suspect, Kyle Minard, around noon with a K-9.

KRQE News 13’s cameras were rolling when a second suspect, Jeremy Vigil, tried to make a break for it around 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday in court, prosecutors filed motions asking a judge to keep them both locked up until trial. The case now heads to district court.

