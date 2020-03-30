Prosecutors cite suspect’s lack of hygiene as reason to keep him in jail

Local News

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are firing back after an accused child killer asked to get out of jail to escape the coronavirus. They say the suspect is such a slob, he’d end up being a coronavirus risk to other people if he got out.

Leland Hust wants out of the Sandoval County Jail because of COVID-19 fears. The district attorney’s office says during the investigation into the rape and murder of six-year-old Ariana Romeo in Rio Rancho, they found Hust’s bedroom was quote, “particularity dirty and unsanitary” and that Hust went days without bathing and slept in a bed he constantly urinated in.

Prosecutors say while they agree COVID-19 is a serious matter, releasing Hust to stay with his elderly grandparents would put them at risk.

