ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking to keep Cristina Castorena-Noble in custody until trial. She is accused of intentionally setting a dozen fires near 2nd Steet and Woodward on May 18. She has a lengthy criminal history including property damage, burglary, and other fire-related crimes.

In their pretrial detention motion, prosecutors say Castorena-Noble is too dangerous to be released considering the current high fire danger.