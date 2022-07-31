ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area.

Right now, arroyos are considered private property because they are owned and operated by the Flood Control Authority. That means APD doesn’t have jurisdiction to remove someone from the area, the ordinance would change that. “Right now, it’s trespassing, but there is nothing on the books that allows the enforcement of that mechanism,” said Fiebelkorn.

The ordinance would have law enforcement give a warning first unless there was an immediate danger that could result in an arrest.