ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All across the city you see them, problem properties that look like they are on the verge of collapse.

Now one proposed ordinance could speed up the process of tearing down the most dangerous ones. “This is talking about the extreme properties where we are not finding any resolve and it’s just becoming more and more dilapidated and unsafe for everybody,” said City Councilor Brook Bassan, who is sponsoring the bill by request.

Some of these properties look like a disaster waiting to happen. Sometimes they become just that, like the long-time problem property in east downtown, that went up in flames last spring, spreading to a neighbor’s home. Another, just off East Central. “We’ve had one last year that I know you know, first responders were having to get onto the roof of this property to extinguish the fire and yet at the same time, that roof was unstable,” said Councilor Bassan.

The city of Albuquerque could change how quickly it can demolish dilapidated and dangerous properties. The proposed ordinance would speed up the process to tear down those properties. Like one off of Louisiana and Trumbull, an old food mart that has caught fire three times in the past two months.

“It’s colder outside, so there are people, there are plenty of unhoused and individuals that need somewhere warm to go. And so sometimes they find places that are vacant, and they will start a fire perhaps inside of the unit in order to make sure that they’re staying warm. But then things get out of control,” said Councilor Bassan.

Tearing down a building is a complicated and sometimes long process. It first requires the city to perform an inspection, then hold a hearing to give the owner a chance to get into compliance or tear it down. If that fails or the city can’t reach the owner, city council can give the go-ahead to tear down the building.

The new ordinance, if passed, would eliminate that last step, allowing the city to demolish the building without waiting for council approval. “The way it was before this, this proposed ordinance came to us as you know, we had to hear whether or not we wanted to have the city getting involved in that,” said Councilor Bassan.

To pay for the $25,000 to tear down the dangerous building, the city will place a lien against the property owner. “It’s not about taking away people’s property. It’s about making sure that we keep things safe. And so ideally, property owners will keep their property up to date up to speed up to code,” said Bassan.

The city said the process from inspection to demolition can take anywhere from weeks to years, depending on whether there have been fires or other known problems at the site.