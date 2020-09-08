Proposed mountain coaster at Sandia Ski Area back on track

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first of its kind roller coaster at Sandia Peak Ski Area has been put on hold during the pandemic. Now the Cibola National Forest Service and ski area are working together once again, to get the project started.

There’s still a long road ahead to get the mountain coaster underway at Sandia Peak Ski Area. Benny Abruzzo, the president of the ski area is still excited about what the project could bring.

“We hope to see a mountain coaster on this mountain soon,” said Abruzzo. “What it does do is offer an incredible [sic] thrilling ride for a lot of people who would otherwise, don’t have some of the skill level or ambition to try something as advanced as skiing, snowboarding or mountain biking.”

The coaster has been in the works since 2015. Abruzzo said the mountain coaster would take guests up and down in a bobsled type car attached to about three-thousand feet of tracks with speeds about 25 to 30 miles per hour. It would be built all on federal land so that’s why their master plan must be approved by the National Forest Service, who are asking for public input right now.

“Their team will put all of that into the equation and then if we’re lucky we could see something that would allow us to undergo construction in 21, more likely it would be 2022,” said Abruzzo.

The Forest Service will do an environmental analysis to determine the impact on the land. That will decide where and if the coaster could be built. There’s still no clear timeline on when their environmental analysis will be complete.

The project is estimated to cost more than $2 million. The Forest Service has public input on the mountain coaster until March 2021.

