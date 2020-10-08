Proposed dog park in southeast Albuquerque gets scrapped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has decided not to build a new dog park in southeast Albuquerque after hearing from the community. Parks and rec was considering creating an off-leash area at Burton Park at Carlisle and Kathryn.

However, after receiving dozens of comments and a petition from neighbors opposing the idea, they have scrapped that plan and will look at other possible sites in the area.

