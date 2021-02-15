Proposal would hire outside team to oversee Albuquerque Police Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An outside team will soon oversee the Albuquerque Police Department. The Albuquerque Journal describes it as the “police who police the police”.

They report the City of Albuquerque and the Department of Justice are in talks to hire a team of investigators on a temporary basis. They would assist APD internal affairs after officers use force that causes injury, hospitalization, or death.

They’ll also help train detectives. According to the Journal, a status conference about the order that had been scheduled for early February was vacated and a judge must still sign off on the plan before it’s implemented. The city hopes to have an administrator in place by the beginning of May in order to start hiring investigators.