Proposal to upgrade Barelas Park to be voted on Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic part of Albuquerque could soon be getting major upgrades to its neighborhood park. The city is proposing to use about $1.3 million in federal funding for renovating Barelas Park.

The so-called 2021 Draft Action Plan details how the city hopes to use funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the upcoming fiscal year. There’s about $7 million available to go toward affordable housing, homeless services, and also infrastructure, like upgrades to parks.

The proposed changes include replacing the playground, refurbishing the tennis courts, improving pedestrian access, and irrigation upgrades. “We worked with Parks and Rec to identify a park that would be a good fit for these funds that they felt like, you know it’s kind of on the top of the list in terms of needing some renovations,” said Lisa Huval from Family and Community Services.

City council still needs to sign off on the 2021 action plan before the city submits it to the federal government. Council is set to vote on it Monday.