ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors have once again tweaked a controversial proposal for replacing the city’s “Zero Fare” program on city buses. Among other changes, the new version would allow government IDs, including driver’s licenses to be used as bus passes. Councilors Dan Lewis and Klarissa Pena cited crime and security issues as their reasons for ending the current pilot program.

Their proposal required riders to get a pass or present a qualifying ID in order to ride for free. Those without the pass would still pay $1 or $2 for the Sun Van.

Opponents argue the change would hurt those most in need, including homeless people and others who may have trouble getting or keeping any kind of physical card. The council is scheduled to vote on the new proposal next month.