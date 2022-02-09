ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big changes could come to Albuquerque’s county-run jail. Some Bernalillo County leaders are suggesting the Metropolitan Detention Center should become a single entity with support from both the county and city.

As MDC continues to see short-staffing across the board, some county leaders hope bringing the City of Albuquerque in will boost resources for the jail. Bernalillo County’s jail is home to hundreds of inmates but with short-staffing and even a recent ransomware attack on the county, some say more needs to be done to ensure it can run at full-speed, 100% of the time.

“It’s its own city out there and nothing stops over there,” said MDC Chief Greg Richardson. “Law enforcement doesn’t stop bringing individuals in for them to be arrested, we can’t stop serving meals, we can’t stop laundry, officers can’t stop doing all of their daily operations, writing reports.”

It’s one of the reasons county officials are proposing a drastic change. The proposal would turn MDC into its own entity, with both the county and City of Albuquerque involved, with the possibility of others joining suit.

“MDC is an institution that really needs a lot of attention and resources,” said Julie Morgas Baca, Bernalillo County Manager. “I figured this is the way that we could elevate it so it could be its own stand-alone facility.”

One of the big champions behind the proposal is Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada. He says resources and oversight from multiple agencies could benefit the jail, citing the success of the Water Utility Authority, featuring a similar partnership between the city, county and Village of Los Ranchos.

“It’s a big job, it’s a huge job. Next step is if we get all of us to agree, then we’ve got to start talking to city councilors, talk to state representatives. We’re going to have to have buy-in across the board,” said Quezada, who serves district two. “I know it’s a big hill to climb.”

While plans are still in very early stages, the county says the goal is for MDC to be public, rather than privately-run. They also want to make sure nothing jeopardizes benefits for current jail employees.

“Perhaps it could be the state who would be running the facility,” said Morgas Baca. “With resources from the city, the county, and the state.”

Still, some commissioners have concerns over the potential change in jail operations. They want more to be looked into as to how that could impact accountability when it comes to officers and oversight.

“My big concerns I would say are these facilities, wherever they’re housed or funded, always have methods for accountability,” said Commissioner Adriann Barboa, who serves district three. “We are not trying to wash our hands of a problem, but really find the resources to be true to what we need to do as a responsibility.”

As far as when this could happen, the county says legislation and studies are needed, so a potential merger could be years down the road and will not be an ‘overnight’ fix. KRQE News 13 reached out to Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s office to get their input on the proposal, but they say it’s too early to discuss anything until solid plans are in place.