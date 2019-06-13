Proposal to allow more signage in Old Town moves forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A push to allow businesses in Old Town to put up more signage has cleared a hurdle.

Wednesday night, the city’s planning and zoning committee approved the proposal, which Old Town shop and restaurant owners say will help them better promote their businesses.

The ordinance would increase the number of signs per businesses from two to three, as well as allow small light-up signs and displays, and sandwich boards.

Opponents have expressed concern the change could clutter the area’s historic look. The proposal now heads to the full city council for a vote.