Proposal restructures Rio Rancho Animal Control

RIO RANCHO, NM (KRQE) – Rio Rancho’s Animal Control Division has been the target of criticism in the past. Now, the mayor wants to overhaul it, starting at the top.

For years, the police department has overseen the city’s animal control.

Mayor Greg Hull believes the shift to the Parks and Recreation and Community Services departments will lead to better service and higher adoption rates.

“It is what the community is calling out for. It is what our citizens want to see,” Hull said. “[That] gives us a lot more flexibility on how we can manage the facility and offer even more services,” he stated.

Hull’s ordinance to be introduced next week includes a proposed name change for the facility near Southern and Idalia: the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center, which would come with new programs to help adopt out more pets.

In Fiscal Year 2019, the shelter took in more than 2,100 animals and had to euthanize more than 300 of them that were not adopted, transferred out or reclaimed.

“So fostering programs and heightened awareness on adoption clinics,” Hull explained of the planned changes.

Instead of the police chief heading the division, that responsibility would lie with the city manager.

“I think the police are busy enough as it is. They don’t need to have to do that, too,” Mary Dean of Rio Rancho said.

“It isn’t that the police department necessarily couldn’t handle it, or was overwhelmed with it, it just makes better sense based on the actual services and the goals that we’re looking to achieve here,” Hull said.

It’s an idea locals can get behind, saying animal control needs to modernize and help the shelter pets find their forever homes.

The proposed fostering program they’re looking to start up would let volunteers take the animals home to buy them more time to find a permanent home.

If city council approves the idea in a couple of weeks, it would go into effect by the end of the month.

The city doesn’t know yet how much it would cost to rebrand and reorganize the Animal Control Division.