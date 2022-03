ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Project Echo is launching a new program to support behavioral health professionals. The telemonitoring program will create a space for behavioral health professionals to learn about warning signs for PTSD and other mental health issues, and how to get help.

Officials say these health providers are particularly susceptible to burnout. The new program builds off Project Echo’s past Resiliency Program for New Mexico first responders.