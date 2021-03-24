‘Project ChildSafe Albuquerque’ hosts two drive-thru events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new initiative called “Project ChildSafe Albuquerque” aims to help prevent firearm accidents, thefts, and misuse. They are hosting two drive-thru events to provide free resources on firearm safety and suicide prevention for parents and gun owners. Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan discusses the new initiative.

The two drive-through events are happening on Saturday, March 27, from 10 am to 12 pm at Vista Del Norte Park, with City Councilor Bassan, and at Conn’s HomePlus located at 4208A Central Ave SW with City Councilor Peña. These events will equip parents with resources and tips to discuss mental health with their children and take steps to secure firearms and other potentially lethal means. Both events will provide free gun locks and educational materials to gun owners to encourage safe, responsible firearm storage in the home.