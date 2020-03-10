Project Birthday NM provides celebrations to children experiencing homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Birthday celebrations are usually a joyous occasion for children, unfortunately, for some children living in homeless shelters celebrations like these don’t happen often. Executive director and founder of Project Birthday NM Jessica Lucero and Program Director Jodi Garcia visit the set to discuss how they’re bringing the joy of birthdays to underprivileged children.

After watching a morning show segment on a Pennsylvania nonprofit that provides birthday celebrations for children experiencing homelessness, Jessica was inspired to build a better future for children in her own community. Project Birthday NM’s mission is to bring smiles to the children of our communities and to show them that they matter.

Jodie explains that there is a heavy rotation of birthdays among local homeless shelters and in order to ensure as many children as possible are included, Project Birthday NM offers shelter birthday kits to those who cannot host an actual party. These kits include a tablecloth, candle, birthday hat, birthday card, and a non-perishable sweet.

They also offer teacher birthday kits for those with students who cannot afford a class celebration as well as community birthday parties to provide facilities with a once-a-month party to local children.

Project Birthday is projected to celebrate over 100 birthdays this year.

Project Birthday NM accepts donations from the community. They are also asking businesses to serve as collection locations where the community can drop off party supplies to further their mission.

If you are experiencing hardship, you can get in contact with Project NM to receive their services.