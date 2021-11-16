Programs at Bernalillo County senior centers include art classes, scrapbooking, Tai Chi, and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County senior centers are open to adults 50 and older and offer a variety of different programs from urban sketching and watercolors to Tai Chi, chair yoga, and scrapbooking classes. Community program specialist Veronica Cordova highlights the in-person programs they are offering for local adults.

Bernalillo County has the following four senior centers:

Raymond G. Sanchez Senior Center: 9800 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque NM, 87114 (505)314-0082

9800 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque NM, 87114 (505)314-0082 Rio Bravo Senior Center : 3910 Isleta Boulevard SW, Albuquerque NM 87105 (505)314-0049

: 3910 Isleta Boulevard SW, Albuquerque NM 87105 (505)314-0049 Paradise Hills : 5901 Paradise Boulevard NW, Albuquerque NM 87114 (505)314-0246

: 5901 Paradise Boulevard NW, Albuquerque NM 87114 (505)314-0246 Whispering Pines: (20 miles South on South 14, right on Canary, left on Lark) #6 Lark Rd, Tijeras NM, 87059 (505)281-8003

Lunch is served at the centers and residents 60 and older are eligible for free meals with those under 60 getting reduced pricing. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and reservations are required at noon the business day before. Transportation to the centers is provided for those who live within three miles distance to the centers. Face masks are currently required.

There are various activities and programs that are planned at the senior centers allowing older adults to be engaged and active. There is no membership fee required to participate at the centers and additional ongoing activities include bingo, arts and crafts, quilting, sewing, movies, field trips, and more.

For more information and a full list of available programs and activities, visit bernco.gov. Upcoming classes are also posted online on the Bernalillo County Office of Senior and Social Services Facebook account.