Program gives New Mexico residents deal on locally grown produce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A program is helping people get more for their money, specifically, more fresh fruits and vegetables. “Double Up Food Bucks” is a program that is matching what customers spend with their EBT cards.

If someone spends $20 with an EBT card at one of the nearly 80 stores participating in New Mexico, they’ll get $20 back to spend on New Mexico-grown produce at state farmers’ markets, grocery stores, and farm stands.

Locations participating in the program include: Albuquerque Growers’ Market at Presbyterian, Clovis Farmers’ Market, Fort Sumner Farmers’ Market, Abiquiu Farmers Market, Española Farmers’ Market, Los Alamos Farmers’ Market, Questa Farmers Market, Taos Farmers’ Market and more.

For more information on the program, visit DoubleUpNM.org.