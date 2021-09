LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A cancer patient who reported she was sexually assaulted by a nurse at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas told police the 31-year-old man touched her breast and performed a sexual act in her presence.

Katherine Burnett, 54, said she woke up to Ricardo Mederos on top of her. She was sedated at the time. "This wasn't a dream. I woke up," Burnett said. "Most people aren't able to wake up or aren't aware of what's going on around them."