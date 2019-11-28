Professional organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino explains how to have a peaceful Thanksgiving

During Thanksgiving, things can get a little hectic in your home. From family and friends packing the house to an abundance of food being cooked in the kitchen, certified professional organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino with More Than Organized explains how to have a peaceful Thanksgiving holiday.

Miriam explains that the key to having a peaceful day is all about your mindset.

“Lately I find that everyone thinks it’s going to be stressful and so they’re stressed before it even starts,” said Miriam.

She encourages you to think through the day and to ask yourself what you want the day to really be about. Once you’ve set expectations for yourself, you must then hold yourself accountable for keeping yourself on track.

Miriam also stresses the importance of having a desired outcome.

For more tips and tricks on organizing your time, money, and household visit More Than Organized’s website.