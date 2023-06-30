ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the Albuquerque Ambulance Service hosted the National EMS Memorial Service and the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride during the Albuquerque stop of the bike ride.
Story continues below:
- Local: What’s happening around New Mexico June 30 – July 6
- Crime: Missing hot air balloon and food truck found among stolen cars in New Mexico
- New Mexico: Parts of Cochiti Lake closed for 4th of July weekend
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque native wins prestigious food award for his book on bread
The procession honors EMS first responders who died in the line of duty. The procession will make 25 stops along the route. It started in Riverside, California and will end in Arlington, Virginia for the National EMS Memorial Service weekend of honor from July 21-23.