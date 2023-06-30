ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the Albuquerque Ambulance Service hosted the National EMS Memorial Service and the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride during the Albuquerque stop of the bike ride.

The procession honors EMS first responders who died in the line of duty. The procession will make 25 stops along the route. It started in Riverside, California and will end in Arlington, Virginia for the National EMS Memorial Service weekend of honor from July 21-23.