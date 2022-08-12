ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Proceeds from a cider will benefit the elephant herd at the ABQ Biopark. Bosque Brewing created the cider called Elephant Kiss. The money will go toward a lab to monitor Elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus in elephants.

When Biopark elephants Thorn and Jazmine got sick last year, they had to ship blood samples out and wait for results which delayed treatment. Both elephants died from the virus. They say a lab would let them test on their own and start treatments sooner. They would also be able to study the virus with hopes of one day having a vaccine. The cider is available at Bosque Brewing.