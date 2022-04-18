ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy intersection, one of the busiest in Albuquerque, with about 40,000 cars driving through it on any given weekday. Paseo Del Norte at Eagle Ranch is showing signs of wear and tear, with uneven pavement and a lot of potholes. It’s a bumpy ride.

But just a few feet away from the intersection to the East, it’s smooth sailing. Video captured by KRQE News 13 crews shows the line where Paseo changes from rough and uneven, to flawless.

News 13 asked the Department of Transportation why this small stretch of Paseo at Eagle Ranch Road has seemingly been ignored. They say it’s likely because they had to use a different process in order to get it all done correctly. “They ended it specifically at this point to come back and address this segment of roadway,” said Kimberly Gallegos, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

The D.O.T has gotten complaints about the intersection. “The amount of traffic in that area has increased in recent years,” Gallegos explained. “So it’s just in need of some rehabilitation.”

That means the project will be high on their to-do list in the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1. “They’ve definitely gone out to the site, visited it, and made the determination that it is high on our priority list,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos says it’s too early to know what the project will include, or how much it will cost, but she says a smoother street is a guarantee. The D.O.T acquired that stretch of Paseo east of Eagle ranch in 2013. They say there hasn’t been any work on it since then.