Problem interchange will be repaved, what’s next on NMDOT’s list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting next week the state will be shutting down the on and off-ramps at the Tramway and I-40 interchange.

The state is also looking ahead to two other major projects that the DOT has on their radar, once this one is complete, including Montgomery and Gibson.

Heavy traffic is typical at I-40 and Tramway, and the thousands of drivers that pass through the area daily, know it’s a bumpy ride.

“I think the roads need a lot of repair,” said Ray Givens, an Albuquerque resident.

Starting Monday, New Mexico will start work on all of the on and off-ramps in that interchange, repaving all of the ramps. A DOT spokesperson says the project has been a long time coming.

“It’s one of our exits that is in need of this kind of treatment,” said Kimberly Gallegos, a spokesperson for New Mexico’s Department of Transportation.

DOT admits they have a few interchanges like this one that needs serious attention. They want to completely redo the Montgomery and Gibson interchanges. That work could also mean a makeover just up the interstate at Cesar Chavez.

They say while Montgomery and Gibson are at the top of their list. Once funding becomes available they plan to repave the Second and Paseo Del Norte Interchange.

The Tramway ramp work is expected to take a week. The on and off-ramps will be closed until the $228,000 project is finished.

There’s no word yet on when construction will start on the two big interchange projects. The Montgomery interchange will cost $70 million. Gibson is expected to cost $90 million.