News Alert
How to report illegal fireworks in your area
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Pro-Trump rally held in Civic Plaza Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small group of Trump supporters rallied in downtown Albuquerque Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

About a dozen people met at Civic Plaza, waving American flags and pro-Trump flags. Speakers talked about gun rights, and protecting history, in response to the recent vandalism and removal of historical statues across the state.

One woman says she’s unhappy with the ongoing hit to businesses and churches that still have capacity limits during the pandemic. “Read the NM Constitution. That’s even more specific for our state and you’ll see the many violations happening today,” Marcie May of Albuquerque said. Attendees could be seen not wearing masks or social distancing.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss