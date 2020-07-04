Pro-Trump rally held in Civic Plaza Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small group of Trump supporters rallied in downtown Albuquerque Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

About a dozen people met at Civic Plaza, waving American flags and pro-Trump flags. Speakers talked about gun rights, and protecting history, in response to the recent vandalism and removal of historical statues across the state.

One woman says she’s unhappy with the ongoing hit to businesses and churches that still have capacity limits during the pandemic. “Read the NM Constitution. That’s even more specific for our state and you’ll see the many violations happening today,” Marcie May of Albuquerque said. Attendees could be seen not wearing masks or social distancing.