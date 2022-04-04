ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hospitality Industry Education Foundation and the New Mexico Restaurant Association will be hosting the 19th annual New Mexico Pro Start Invitational Monday in Albuquerque.
The event will be hosting more than 75 top pro start students from across the state to demonstrate leadership in culinary and management. Students have a shot at winning a share of $1 million in scholarships. The first place winner will be crowned state champions and will head to the National Pro Start Invitational in Washington D.C. this summer.