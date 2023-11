ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demonstrators gathered at ABQ Uptown Friday for a rally in support of Palestinians.

People at the rally called for a permanent cease-fire. “That’s why we’re out here today, to continue to put pressure on our own government,” Cynthia Rodriguez, protestor.

On Friday, Hamas released 24 hostages it held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in a four-day cease-fire, the Associated Press reported.