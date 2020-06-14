Pride/Black Lives Matter parade held on Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people and dozens of cars lined Central in downtown Saturday afternoon to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Vehicles decorated with pride flags and balloons made their way up and down Central between Fifth and Nob Hill while people on sidewalks held signs urging people to support transgender rights and demanding justice for George Floyd.

An Albuquerque Pride board member says he’s not surprised to see the big turnout in Albuquerque. “As a black man, black trans-man in this community, it’s important for me to be here representing with the board of Albuquerque Pride and they’ve been supportive 100 percent,” Maxwell McIntyre said. This parade was not organized by any specific group.

