Price tag grows on Bernalillo County renovation project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The growing price tag to renovate the Bernalillo County’s Headquarters is going up again, this time by over $200,000. After a pedestrian bridge connected to the building has proved to be a problem.

The county says during work on the building they found that the bridge is a community hazard, filled with rust damage, and needs to be torn down as soon as possible. Right now, it’s unclear who owns the bridge and needs to handle the cost of demolition.

“While we were investigating this we discovered that it wasn’t clear whether this bridge was conveyed to the county at the purchase of the building and based on the documents we have it doesn’t look like it was,” said Deputy County Manager, Elias Archuleta.

The bridge could belong to PNM or the county but in order to keep on a schedule for the building remodel, the county is willing to front the cost and start construction this week.

The bridge removal is one of many additional projects the county has brought up bringing the total cost of the renovation project to $65 million.

According to the county, the entire project is 75% done and the bridge removal is a “no brainer.” “We expect that removal to take about three weeks to be completed by mid-November to avoid delays,” said Archuleta.

PNM says they are working with the county to see if they own the bridge. The bridge is completely blocked off and the road on 4th Street between Silver and Gold is closed.

