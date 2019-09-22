Former KGGM workers return to tour KRQE studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The KRQE News 13 studio has changed quite a bit since it began operation as KGGM in 1953. Saturday morning, dozens of workers who previously worked at the KGGM took a walk down memory lane during a tour of the studio.

“When I worked here we had these microwave trucks and you’d stand up on top of a van and move a big dish. You’d look through a hole to see a crest and that’s how you’d get your signal,” said Kevin Duckworth.

A lot has changed today from the call letters to the ownership and even the building looks much different. This building in downtown Albuquerque was once KGGM until it was sold in 1991 and became KRQE.

At least two dozen KGGM alumnae spent their morning looking back on the years when they worked here in this studio. They say everything may be different now, but the feeling they get walking through the doors is the same.

Above all else, they say they made unforgettable memories and irreplaceable bonds.

“There’s a lot of fun stories here…and great people who work here,” said Duckworth.