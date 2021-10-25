Press Club celebrates return of pumpkin carving contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque put their pumpkin carving skills to the test on Sunday afternoon. The Press Club located off of Elm and Silver hosted its annual contest.

Unique creations this year included a ghost with smoke coming out of the pumpkin, a cat, a devil, and more. Due to the pandemic, the bar was closed for more than a year and a half and reopened fully back in July.

The staff says it was disappointing to cancel last year’s event, but they were thrilled with Sunday’s turnout. “It’s nice to have everyone back in here. It was sad not to get to hang out with everyone here for the entire pandemic. But we’re all back now, we’re happy to be here,” says bartender Tony Penate.

The winner of Sunday’s contest got a gift card to the bar.

