Presidents Day 2020 Closures

The White House is seen behind a bed of tulips in Lafayette Square on April 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, Feb. 17 is Presidents Day and there are several closures due to the holiday.

All public schools are closed Monday, including Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Public Schools. City and federal offices are closed Monday. There will also be no mail delivery and post offices are closed.

If your trash collection day is Monday, it will still be collected on Feb. 17.

What’s Closed

The East and West Side Albuquerque Animal Welfare shelters are closed Monday, except for the intake desk and reclaims. Credit cards not accepted. Lucky Paws adoption center in Coronado Center will be open during regular store hours.

The Albuquerque Museum and Balloon Museum will be closed on Feb. 17.

Child Development Centers will be closed on Feb. 17.

All community centers and senior centers will be closed Feb. 17.

Health & Social Service Centers will be closed on Feb. 17.

The KiMo Theatre and its ticket office will be closed on Feb. 17.

All libraries are closed Feb. 17.

All Open Space Visitor Centers and the Shooting Range Park will be closed Feb. 17.

What’s Open