Pres. Trump’s rally forces Rio Rancho schools, city offices to close Monday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- As the City of Rio Rancho anticipates the arrival of President Donald Trump, the city has decided to close Rio Rancho Pubilc Schools as well as all City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities on Monday.

In a news release Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Dr. V Sue Cleveland states that following a meeting with officials, up to 25,000 are expected to be in attendance at President Donald Trump’s September 16 appearance at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Officials are expecting high levels of traffic throughout the city starting around 11 a.m.

The release also states that due to traffic concerns as well as the safety of students, school has been canceled for Rio Rancho Public Schools Monday. Officials explain that Rio Rancho Public Schools uses a three-tier bus system meaning each bus runs three separate routes and that a delay in one route results in delays in following routes.

Though officials considered early release for students, transportation would still be impacted by traffic. Dr. Cleveland states that this decision will not impact the Public Education Department’s required instructional hours as students are provided more hours of instruction than are required.

“We truly have no way to know the level of impact this could have on our schools or transportation; however, as we consider the potential of students being struck at school or unable to get home, we believe this is the safest decision we can make based on the information we have,” said Superintendent Dr. V. Sue Cleveland in the news release.

President Trump will be speaking at the Santa Ana Star Center for a one-night event on Monday, September 16. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Parking is limited and once the lot is full, vehicles will be turned away from the area. Officials also want to remind those attending that there is no overnight parking in the City Center.

Any vehicles parked in or along roadways will be towed. Citizens who are not attending the event are asked to please avoid the City Center area. Commuters should also expect heavy traffic and delays going to the City Center and in the hours before the event.